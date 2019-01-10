LOOK: PH Azkals clean locker room after South Korea loss, leave thank you note

Left an empty stadium with full hearts tonight. Maraming Salamat Dubai! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/vAhEFTPaMv — The Philippine Azkals (@TheAzkalsPH) January 7, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Their night may have ended with a loss, but the Philippine Azkals made sure to leave Dubai with a gesture of appreciation.

After their 1-0 loss to South Korea last Monday, the men’s football national team left Al Nasr Club’s Maktoum Stadium with a clean locker room and a thank you note.

“Thank you Dubai. From team Philippines,” the note written on a whiteboard read.

“Left an empty stadium with full hearts tonight. Maraming salamat Dubai!”

The Azkals bowed to South Korea in the Asian Cup debut, but still left a mark with a quality performance against an Asian powerhouse.

They will face China on Friday as the group stages continue.

