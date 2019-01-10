Close  
LOOK: PH Azkals clean locker room after South Korea loss, leave thank you note

By: - Online Sports Editor / @CFColinaINQ
09:18 PM January 10, 2019

Their night may have ended with a loss, but the Philippine Azkals made sure to leave Dubai with a gesture of appreciation.

After their 1-0 loss to South Korea last Monday, the men’s football national team left Al Nasr Club’s Maktoum Stadium with a clean locker room and a thank you note.

“Thank you Dubai. From team Philippines,” the note written on a whiteboard read.

The photo was posted by the Azkals’ official Twitter accounts.

“Left an empty stadium with full hearts tonight. Maraming salamat Dubai!”

The Azkals bowed to South Korea in the Asian Cup debut, but still left a mark with a quality performance against an Asian powerhouse.

They will face China on Friday as the group stages continue.

TAGS: Asian Cup, Football, Philippine Azkals, South Korea, Sports
