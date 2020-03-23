Abe ‘willing to accept’ postponement of Tokyo Games if virus keeps spreading

TOKYO — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he is willing to accept the need to postpone the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics if the new coronavirus continues to spread.

“The judgment of the IOC is in line with my decision to [hold the Games in their most] ‘perfect form,’” Abe said at a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting when asked about the International Olympic Committee’s move to consider postponing the summer Games.

“If it is difficult [to hold the Games in their most perfect form], the decision to postpone the Games will have to be made,” Abe said.

He also stressed, “The government and the IOC both share the opinion that canceling [the Games] is not an option.”

