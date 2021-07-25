PBA: NLEX pulls away to beat Terrafirma

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX pulled away in the fourth quarter en route to a 108-94 win over Terrafirma in the PBA Philippine Cup Sunday night at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Five Road Warriors hit double digits led by Kevin Alas’ 21 points. JR Quiñahan added 19 points off the bench while rookie Calvin Oftana had 16 points and seven rebounds.

NLEX was holding on to a 73-72 edge early in the final frame before going on a 25-10 surge to blow the game wide open.

A basket by Jericho Cruz made it, 98-72, with 4:57 remaining. Cruz finished with 15 points off the bench.

Top overall pick Joshua Munzon played his best game yet with 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field but the Dyip just didn’t have enough firepower to match NLEX’s offense as they slipped to 0-2.

The Road Warriors shot 50 percent from the field.

