Margielyn Didal finishes 7th in street skate as Tokyo Olympics bid ends
MANILA, Philippines—Margielyn Didal finished seventh out of eight skaters in the final of the women’s skateboarding street event of her maiden Olympics campaign in Tokyo on Monday.
Fighting through an apparent ankle sprain, Didal nailed just one of her five tricks in the final for a total score of 7.52 at Ariake Sports Park.
Didal’s only successful landing was her second trick wherein she completed a nosegrind for a score of 2.97.
Already limping at the end of the runs, Didal was in visible pain after her third trick.
NISHIYA Momiji🇯🇵 has won the #Olympics first female #Skateboarding #gold medal – women's street at #Tokyo2020 #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/6eICFyYcZB
— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 26, 2021
Japan’s 13-year-old star Nishiya Momiji captured the women’s gold with a total score of 15.26 while Brazil’s Rayssa Leal took the silver courtesy of her 14.64 performance.
Nakayama Funa settled for the bronze with a 14.49 total.
