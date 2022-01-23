‘Welcome to the club’: Manny Pacquiao lauds Mark Magsayo after world title win

MANILA, Philippines—Mark Magsayo achieved his childhood dream when he became WBC world featherweight champion on Sunday, and just moments later his sporting hero Manny Pacquiao welcomed him to the exclusive club of Filipino boxing greats.

Pacquiao, who owns MP Promotions, took to Twitter to congratulate Magsayo as the 26-year-old became the 45th Filipino champion and the fifth active titleholder joining Mark Cuarto, Jerwin Ancajas, John Riel Casimero, and Nonito Donaire.

“Congratulations @markmagsayo_MMM on your first world championship!” posted Pacquiao on Twitter. “Thank you for bringing honor to our country by becoming the latest Filipino world boxing champion. Welcome to the club.”

Magsayo won the title after he beat Gary Russell Jr. via majority decision, 115-113, 115-113, 114-114 at Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Russell, prior to the match, had the longest reign in the sport, holding the green belt for six years and 10 months after winning it in March 2015 against Jhonny Gonzalez.

Pacquiao, often regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, is the only fighter in the sport’s rich history to hold titles across eight weight classes.

